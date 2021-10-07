Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 13,622 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 415,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

