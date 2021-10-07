Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 23,011 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

