Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

