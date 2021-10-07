Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 809,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.49.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 354.82%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

