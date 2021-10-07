Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys 65,275 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,275 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 2.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.06% of JD.com worth $60,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,873 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 408,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

