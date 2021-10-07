Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $9.23 on Thursday, hitting $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

