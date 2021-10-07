Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 553,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

