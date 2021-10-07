Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 118,973 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,973 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.05. 180,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,279. The company has a market cap of $575.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

