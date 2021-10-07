Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average of $200.37. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

