Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $434,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.