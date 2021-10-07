Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of AVAL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAL. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.