GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 2,768,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,958. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

