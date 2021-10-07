Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.87

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.87 and traded as high as C$34.10. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.06, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$928.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

