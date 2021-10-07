Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Gulden has a market cap of $9.03 million and $80,497.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00332405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,414,651 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

