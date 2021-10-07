GXChain Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $34.40 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,631,691 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

