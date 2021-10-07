H. Lundbeck A/S’s (HLUYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

