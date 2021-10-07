HackenAI (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

