Handshake (HNS) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Handshake has a market cap of $90.35 million and $362,482.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,043.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.57 or 0.06645720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00333238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.74 or 0.01146743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00100369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00517062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00349871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00327933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,545,606 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

