Hanesbrands Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.