Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

