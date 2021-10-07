Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires 3,930 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,620. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

