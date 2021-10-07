Harborview Advisors LLC Buys 4,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,267,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

