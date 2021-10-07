Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$40.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

