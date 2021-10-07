Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 1,521 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 170.91 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

