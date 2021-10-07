Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 1,521 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 170.91 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
