Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Up 0%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.