Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 154.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.15.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

