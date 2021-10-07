Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $130.30 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $130.30 million and $2.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

