Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.95

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.95 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.12). Hays shares last traded at GBX 160.90 ($2.10), with a volume of 7,090,076 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hays to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

