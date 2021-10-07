HBK Investments L P Cuts Stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

HBK Investments L P reduced its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.60% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAH. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

