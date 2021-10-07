HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 59,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,021. The company has a market cap of $498.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

