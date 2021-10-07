HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 1,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,163. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

