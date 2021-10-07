Head-To-Head Analysis: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Convey Holding Parent and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 85.52%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.07 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.95 -$38.62 million $0.38 68.13

Convey Holding Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sotera Health beats Convey Holding Parent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

