Head to Head Comparison: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 9.98 $372.94 million $10.87 36.32 Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.09 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -31.71

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23% Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 5 2 0 1.90 Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $372.22, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Momentive Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.