Head-To-Head Comparison: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) vs. Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 10.65% 9.70% 4.08% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 14.63, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 2.33 $3.39 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Vintage Wine Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

