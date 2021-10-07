Head-To-Head Contrast: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) vs. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 13.53 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.72 $116.60 million $0.89 45.76

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Avantor 4.47% 44.55% 7.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75 Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Avantor.

Summary

Avantor beats Talis Biomedical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

