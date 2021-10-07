Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

