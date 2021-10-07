Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 271,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,549,838 shares.The stock last traded at $127.43 and had previously closed at $125.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $331,249,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,095,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,070 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $133,147,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,768,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 638,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 422,045 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

