Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,129,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.23% of Invacare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

