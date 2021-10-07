Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 145,000 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

