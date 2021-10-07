Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.01% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 131.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 138,074 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 58.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 430,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 158,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $772.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.