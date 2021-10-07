Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 89,139 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

