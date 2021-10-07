Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,283 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.