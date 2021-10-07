Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,511 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

