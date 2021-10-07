Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

