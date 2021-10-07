Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,884 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.