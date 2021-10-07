Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.93 Million in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Sibanye Stillwater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,578,000 after buying an additional 281,462 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $22,706,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

