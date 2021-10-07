Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.05 Million in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of HCNEU opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.