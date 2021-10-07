Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,185 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Domtar worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

UFS opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.