Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000.

IYF opened at $84.72 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

