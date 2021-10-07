Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.37% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2,975.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period.

NYSE PRLB opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

